Attorney seeks change of venue for officer accused in Tyre Nichols murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The attorney for Tadarrius Bean is looking for a change of venue outside of Shelby County.

Bean, a former Memphis police officer, is awaiting trial, charged with killing Tyre Nichols in January 2023.

The motion, filed Friday, cites heavily saturated publicity surrounding the case.

“The nature of the pretrial coverage has been heavily prejudicial against the five officers charged in this case,” the motion reads.

You can read the full motion below:

