‘Armed and dangerous’ man at large in Crockett Co., sheriff’s department warns

(WBBJ)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRIENDSHIP, Tenn. (WMC) - An armed and dangerous man is on the run in Friendship, Tennessee, according to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department.

The area of Chestnuff Bluff Road between Siloam and Antioch Roads is a “very active scene,” deputies say.

Locals are asked to remove any keys from vehicles so that they cannot be stolen and to lock the doors of their homes.

If you live in the area and see a strange man, you are asked not to approach and to call 911.

Locals are also asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Action News 5 will provide updates as we learn more.

