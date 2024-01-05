Advertise with Us
An active weather pattern for the start of January; Your First Alert to rain today & additional systems through the next 7 days

By Maggye McCallie
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Going into the afternoon a system will continue to track east and push through the Mid-South. This will bring widespread rainfall which will continue into the overnight hours. A few snowflakes or sleet pellets are possible for areas of Northeast Arkansas this afternoon, but most will just see rain as we go through the back half of the day. Highs will reach into the middle 40s.

TONIGHT: Showers continue into the overnight hours before moving out into Saturday morning. Lows will dip into the upper 30s.

WEEKEND FORECAST: A mainly dry weekend ahead, however, a quick system sitting to our North could clip the Mid-South late Saturday allowing for a few showers. Highs temperatures will be in the middle 40s on Saturday and into the low 50s on Sunday. Clearing will take place on Sunday which will lead to more sunshine through the day.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next chance of rain comes into play at the start of the work week with yet another low pressure system moving through. This will bring widespread rainfall Monday afternoon, overnight and into your Tuesday morning commute. A few lingering showers on the back side of this system could linger into Tuesday evening with a wintry mix along with cold rain. High temperatures on Monday will be in the low 50s. For Tuesday temperatures will start in the upper 40s and fall through the day with the system ushering out of the region. An active weather pattern is the story over the next 7 days, keep the umbrella in reach.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

