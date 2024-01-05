Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

901 Now: Memphis man hosts trivia game ‘Betcha Don’t Know’

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Raleigh-Frayser man is taking his Memphis knowledge out to the streets to quiz people on their Memphis knowledge.

It’s easy: you either know it, or you don’t.

“My show is ‘Betcha Don’t Know,’ because you really aren’t supposed to know the things I’m asking. But if you do know, I’m going to reward you.”

Zerrick McGaughy started the trivia game “Betcha Don’t Know” to shine a light on Memphis culture and its rich history.

Now, he’s taking it out into the world to interact with people.

“People see me now and they are like I bet you don’t know,” McGaughy said. “They see me in Target and want me to ask them a question. Anywhere I go now, people are so excited to play.”

Even if you get a question wrong, McGaughy said the purpose is for you to learn something new.

And you never know when you might run into him.

“Certain people that you think are going to get it wrong, get it right,” he said. “I am asking them questions about GloRilla or what is Yo Gotti’s real name and I’m expecting these people to get it wrong but it’s nice to see that some of these people know these things. They are really educated on Memphis and I love that.”

McGuaughy travels around town to ask questions, but he’s usually inside Crosstown Concourse or outside FedExForum. He said he hopes he can bring his show indoors as a game show sooner than later.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the...
Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City
The scene on Winchester Road near Durrand Drive
Pedestrian struck, killed in Parkway Village crash
No threat found at Bartlett business after evacuation
Akira Jones
SCSO corrections deputy accused of misconduct involving inmate
Three-year-old Brayden Smith tragically passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 3, after he was struck...
3-year-old dies after being shot by stray bullet on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

901 Now: Memphis man hosts trivia game ‘Betcha Don’t Know’
Public safety task force meets for first time under Mayor Paul Young
The scene at I-240 North and Union Avenue
1 dead after crash on I-240 N
Public Safety Taskforce meets for the first time; Mayor vows to lower crime in new year
Public Safety Taskforce meets for the first time; Mayor vows to lower crime in new year
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening First Alert forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-January 4, 2024