901 Now: Memphis man hosts trivia game ‘Betcha Don’t Know’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Raleigh-Frayser man is taking his Memphis knowledge out to the streets to quiz people on their Memphis knowledge.

It’s easy: you either know it, or you don’t.

“My show is ‘Betcha Don’t Know,’ because you really aren’t supposed to know the things I’m asking. But if you do know, I’m going to reward you.”

Zerrick McGaughy started the trivia game “Betcha Don’t Know” to shine a light on Memphis culture and its rich history.

Now, he’s taking it out into the world to interact with people.

“People see me now and they are like I bet you don’t know,” McGaughy said. “They see me in Target and want me to ask them a question. Anywhere I go now, people are so excited to play.”

Even if you get a question wrong, McGaughy said the purpose is for you to learn something new.

And you never know when you might run into him.

“Certain people that you think are going to get it wrong, get it right,” he said. “I am asking them questions about GloRilla or what is Yo Gotti’s real name and I’m expecting these people to get it wrong but it’s nice to see that some of these people know these things. They are really educated on Memphis and I love that.”

McGuaughy travels around town to ask questions, but he’s usually inside Crosstown Concourse or outside FedExForum. He said he hopes he can bring his show indoors as a game show sooner than later.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.