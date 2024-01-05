7-year-old saves mom, dog from house fire

BRIGHTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Brighton, Tennessee, kid is being hailed a hero after discovering his house was on fire and saving his mother and dog from the flames.

Seven-year-old Jasper unlocked a special skill he didn’t know that only powerful people have.

“Everyone is telling me I’m a hero,” said Superhero Jasper.

Two days after celebrating Christmas at his Brighton home on Nelson Road, Jasper said he could sense something wasn’t right.

“I have a fire alarm right next to my head in my bedroom, so that’s what woke me up,” said Jasper.

What Jasper said he woke up to around 10 a.m. was a fire that broke out in the kitchen.

Remnants from the Tidwell family's home in Brighton, Tennessee. (Jenny Tidwell)

His mother Jenny Tidwell, who was still asleep, said before firefighters could arrive to fight the flames, her seven-year-old son was their first responder.

“He punched out the window and went through it, and turned around and got pieces of glass out of the window to make the whole big enough for the dog to come through as well, and then he screamed for help to the utility workers that were out here,” said Tidwell.

After only living in the home for 10 months, Tidwell said they lost everything they had in this house because of smoke and fire damage, but are grateful they didn’t lose a life.

“I am so grateful, and I thought for a second, as mothers were supposed to protect our children, and he protected me,” said Tidwell.

As for Jasper, he hopes to continue to use his special life-saving capabilities in the future.

“I’m going to become a doctor,” said Jasper.

To help the Tidwell family rebuild, visit the GoFundMe link below.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.