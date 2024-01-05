3 wanted for robberies outside Winchester Farmer’s Market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police is looking for three men wanted in several robberies in the parking lot of Winchester Farmer’s Market.

The robberies happened just after 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Police say three armed men approached three different people in the parking lot and robbed them.

One of the suspects was hit in the head with the handgun and had their belongings taken.

