3 Memphians up to fill vacancy on Tenn. Supreme Court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments has submitted three names to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court.

The vacancy will be to replace Roger Page, who is set to retire on August 31, 2024.

Three Memphians have been submitted for approval by the governor:

Governor Bill Lee will make his selection, and that person will then go through the confirmation process before the General Assembly.

