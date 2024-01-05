20-year-old and teen charged with alleged carjacking and vehicle theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a 20-year-old and a 16-year-old after the two allegedly carjacked someone and ran from officers.

Joshua Walker, 20, faces charges of carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, intentionally evading arrest in a vehicle, evading arrest on foot, reckless driving, no driver’s license, unlawful possession on a handgun, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Walker is now out on $30,000 bail as of Thursday.

The teen was charged with carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, evading arrest on foot, and curfew violation.

Police say they responded to an auto theft call on New Year’s Eve in the 3200 block of West Danville Circle in regards to a 2019 red Hyundai Elantra.

Officers responded to a carjacking in the 1600 block of Crider Street on Tuesday.

MPD says a red sedan blocked in the victim while inside of her car. An armed man pointed a gun at the victim and left with her 2017 Ford Escape.

On Wednesday, officers saw a man leave the stolen 2017 Ford Escape and get into the red Hyundai Elantra in the 2000 block of South Parkway East.

According to MPD, officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects refused and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle stopped at Cheston Avenue and Bryndale Avenue and both suspects ran from the vehicle.

One suspect was found and taken into custody in the 4600 block of Knight Arnold Road.

The second suspect was found with a gun and taken into custody near Craig Street and Knight Arnold Road.

