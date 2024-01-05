2 men hijack delivery van from Amazon Driver, still at large, police say

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department is searching for 2 men who they say stole an Amazon van as the driver was delivering a package.

Around 3:23 p.m., CPD received a call regarding a vehicle theft near Tender Oaks Lane.

Two males— one wearing a black hoodie and one wearing a black jacket—got out of a U-Haul truck.

One of the men got into a blue Amazon van as the Amazon driver was delivering a package.

Both vehicles sped off and the suspects are still at large.

There is no other information at this time.

