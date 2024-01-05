Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

2 men hijack delivery van from Amazon Driver, still at large, police say

Collierville Police Department is searching for 2 men who they say stole an Amazon van as the...
Collierville Police Department is searching for 2 men who they say stole an Amazon van as the driver was delivering a package.(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department is searching for 2 men who they say stole an Amazon van as the driver was delivering a package.

Around 3:23 p.m., CPD received a call regarding a vehicle theft near Tender Oaks Lane.

Two males— one wearing a black hoodie and one wearing a black jacket—got out of a U-Haul truck.

One of the men got into a blue Amazon van as the Amazon driver was delivering a package.

Both vehicles sped off and the suspects are still at large.

There is no other information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at I-240 North and Union Avenue
1 dead after crash on I-240 N
Illyria Edwards, 27, died in a crash on New Year's Eve while she was driving to pick up her...
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Mother of 3 dies in crash while driving to pick up her children
MPD says the same three suspects came back to the Dollar Tree and attempted to rob two victims...
Video: Memphis police in search of suspects in Dollar Tree robbery and carjacking
Preston Young
Man in custody after search through Crockett County
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris on WKNO's Behind the Headlines
Mayor Harris on Shelby County clerk: ‘She won’t sign anything’

Latest News

Marvin Watkins, arrested and charged
Teen pulls out gun after losing dice game; shoots innocent bystander, police say
Comedian Tony Woods coming to Chuckles in Memphis
Surveillance of the suspects
3 wanted for robberies outside Winchester Farmer’s Market
Inmate dies in Hardeman County; family seeks justice, files lawsuit against facility
Inmate dies in Hardeman County; family seeks justice, files lawsuit against facility