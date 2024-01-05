1 dead after house fire in Clarksdale

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - The Clarksdale Fire Department confirmed that one person has died from a house fire Thursday morning.

According to CFD, bystanders informed personnel that the victim was trapped upstairs in the two-story home.

Units found heavy fire conditions once they gained access.

Fire units found the victim located in the bathroom behind closed doors.

The victim was removed and transferred to Pafford Medical Services where they were later pronounced dead.

