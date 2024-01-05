Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

1 dead after house fire in Clarksdale

Fire units found heavy fire conditions on the second floor unit.
Fire units found heavy fire conditions on the second floor unit.(Clarksdale Fire Dept.)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - The Clarksdale Fire Department confirmed that one person has died from a house fire Thursday morning.

According to CFD, bystanders informed personnel that the victim was trapped upstairs in the two-story home.

Units found heavy fire conditions once they gained access.

Fire units found the victim located in the bathroom behind closed doors.

The victim was removed and transferred to Pafford Medical Services where they were later pronounced dead.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at I-240 North and Union Avenue
1 dead after crash on I-240 N
Illyria Edwards, 27, died in a crash on New Year's Eve while she was driving to pick up her...
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Mother of 3 dies in crash while driving to pick up her children
Preston Young
Man in custody after search through Crockett County
MPD says the same three suspects came back to the Dollar Tree and attempted to rob two victims...
Video: Memphis police in search of suspects in Dollar Tree robbery and carjacking
The scene on Winchester Road near Durrand Drive
Pedestrian struck, killed in Parkway Village crash

Latest News

A rendering for Moss Hall at St. Mary's
St. Mary’s launches $10M plan to add space, including ‘Liza’s Library’
Going into the afternoon a system will continue to track east and push through the Mid-South....
Maggye's Friday Afternoon Forecast: Widespread rain moves in this afternoon into the evening
(L-R) Camille R. McMullen, J Ross Dyer and Mary L. Wagner
3 Memphians up to fill vacancy on Tenn. Supreme Court
Joshua Walker, 20, faces multiple charges including vehicle theft and contributing to...
20-year-old and teen charged with alleged carjacking and vehicle theft