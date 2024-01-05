Advertise with Us
1 dead after crash on I-240 N

The scene at I-240 North and Union Avenue
The scene at I-240 North and Union Avenue(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:50 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-240 Northbound Thursday afternoon.

Memphis police responded to the wreck at I-240 and Union Avenue at 2:11 p.m.

Officers say one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

This comes less than two hours after a serious four-vehicle crash at I-240 North and Jackson sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

