1 dead after crash on I-240 N
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-240 Northbound Thursday afternoon.
Memphis police responded to the wreck at I-240 and Union Avenue at 2:11 p.m.
Officers say one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
This comes less than two hours after a serious four-vehicle crash at I-240 North and Jackson sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
