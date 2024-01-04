Your First Alert to a little sunshine ahead of an active pattern to come

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure to our north will provide some sunshine to the Mid-South tomorrow, but clouds will soon return as the first of two systems line up to bring rain.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Sunshine with a few clouds along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain late in the day and continuing into the evening and overnight along with high temperatures in the mid 40s and lows near 40.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning showers, highs again in the mid 40s, and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain along with highs near 50 and holding steady overnight. Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day and temperatures falling into the 40s by the afternoon and ending in the lower 30s overnight. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

