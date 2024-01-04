Advertise with Us
Wizard’s to officially close in February

(WAFB)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Jan. 4, 2024
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Midtown shop Wizard’s has announced that it will be going out of business in February.

The shop made the announcement Thursday morning on their Instagram account.

The Madison Avenue joins the list of recent business closures at or near Overton Square, including Local, Zebra Lounge, and Belly Acres.

