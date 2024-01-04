Advertise with Us
Two rescued from grain bin

By K8 Newsdesk and Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two men trapped inside a Poinsett County grain bin have been rescued.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said that crews from multiple emergency departments responded around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, to a report of a person trapped inside a bin on Leatherwood Lane, north of Marked Tree.

K8 News later learned that two men were stuck inside the grain bin.

Lepanto Fire Chief Earnie Hill said depending on where someone is stuck it could cause even more problems getting them out.

“It makes it very difficult when they are up higher like that because there is so much grain that can move at a time,” Hill said.

Hill said that one man was able to get out safely within 20 minutes.

However, it took rescue workers nearly three hours to remove the other man which is why they needed so many reinforcements.

“We try to have about 4 or 5 people in there, and we always try to have a rescue team ready to go on the outside,” Hill said.

While 5 people were inside the bin others were working on breaking the exterior to provide some relief which Hill said was important to getting the man out.

“We do relief cuts we start with just a couple and work our way around and try to pull the grain away from them, but it depends on where they are in the grain,” Hill said.

At the end of the day, both men walked away with no injuries and Hill said when that was the best-case scenario.

“When he gets out and he is walking and talking it is just a wonder feeling, it means everyone did a great job,” Hill said.

