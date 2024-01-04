‘Totally out of control’: Memphis business owner speaks after delivery stolen from FedEx truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Right around lunchtime Tuesday at a shopping center near Winchester and South Germantown Road, a FedEx truck got some unwelcome visitors.

Police say four men in ski masks hopped on the delivery truck and started loading up their maroon Dodge Durango with packages.

“Totally out of control. It’s sickening,” said BJ Jones with “E. Scentials Candles and Fragrances” store on Winchester Road.

Some of the packages stolen in the robbery belonged to Jones.

Jones says FedEx delivers to her East Memphis store about twice a month, however after 14 years at this location, she says nothing like this has ever happened before.

“It was unbelievable because it was this guy’s first time coming, and I told him, ‘Could you go around back?’” said Jones.

“He’s talking with me and says he just got robbed. I said ‘What?’ she continued.

According to the company’s website, FedEx delivers over 16.5 million packages a day, making drivers a key part of their operation and a target for thieves.

In a statement to Action News 5, FedEx said they have a rigorous safety and security program.

“The safety of our team members and customers shipments are top priorities, and we are grateful there was no serious injuries,” said the company’s spokesperson.

FedEx isn’t alone, surveillance footage also captured thieves ransacking a UPS truck on Appling Road around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Another group also stole packages from a UPS truck in the Berclair area Tuesday evening.

“We are aware of the incident involving members of our team. The safety and well-being of our employees is our number one concern. Drivers are taught to be aware of their surroundings and to report anything they consider unsafe to the police and their local management team,” said a UPS spokesperson.

If you have any information on any of these cases, please call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

