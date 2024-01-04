Suspects burglarize vehicles at Blue Oval City construction site

HAYWOOD CO. Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County Sheriff’s Department responded to burglaries at Blue Oval City Wednesday.

Deputies say three cars were burglarized or attempted to be burglarized at the construction site.

Authorities say the suspects were driving a GMC Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck.

The GMC was black with tinted windows and chrome mirrors.

There were two people in the vehicle and at least one of them was a man, said deputies.

For any information on this please contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at (731)772-6158 or Crime Stopper at (731) 424-8477.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.