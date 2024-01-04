Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Suspects burglarize vehicles at Blue Oval City construction site

Suspects burglarize vehicles at Blue Oval City construction site
Suspects burglarize vehicles at Blue Oval City construction site(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD CO. Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County Sheriff’s Department responded to burglaries at Blue Oval City Wednesday.

Deputies say three cars were burglarized or attempted to be burglarized at the construction site.

Authorities say the suspects were driving a GMC Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck.

The GMC was black with tinted windows and chrome mirrors.

There were two people in the vehicle and at least one of them was a man, said deputies.

For any information on this please contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at (731)772-6158 or Crime Stopper at (731) 424-8477.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the...
Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City
The scene on Winchester Road near Durrand Drive
Pedestrian struck, killed in Parkway Village crash
Akira Jones
SCSO corrections deputy accused of misconduct involving inmate
No threat found at Bartlett business after evacuation
Three-year-old Brayden Smith tragically passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 3, after he was struck...
3-year-old dies after being shot by stray bullet on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

2 juveniles injured after vehicles crash in to active scene
2 juveniles injured after vehicles crash into active scene
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds Thursday; unsettled pattern looms ahead
Memphis Mayor Paul Young
‘No tolerance for the chaos’: Violent crime task force meets for first time under Mayor Young
Violent crime task force meets for first time under Mayor Young