Southaven man pleads guilty in 2021 murder of his father

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - A Southaven man pleaded guilty to the murder of his father in September 2021.

Keith Tucker, 46, was sentenced to 45 years for stabbing his father to death.

Officials say Tucker, in an alcohol-induced rage, killed his father by stabbing him with a knife multiple times in the abdomen and neck.

Tucker then attacked his girlfriend and her daughter. Fortunately, the two would survive the attack.

While nothing we can do can remedy the harm that he caused, I hope this result will provide the family the strength needed to press forward. There is no place in our society for this kind of evil. I am grateful, through the tireless work of my team and the dedication of the Southaven Police Department, that this violent criminal is locked away, with no chance for appeal.

