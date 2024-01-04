Advertise with Us
Southaven man pleads guilty in 2021 murder of his father

Keith Tucker, 46, was sentenced to 45 years.
Keith Tucker, 46, was sentenced to 45 years.(Source: Southaven Police Department)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - A Southaven man pleaded guilty to the murder of his father in September 2021.

Keith Tucker, 46, was sentenced to 45 years for stabbing his father to death.

Officials say Tucker, in an alcohol-induced rage, killed his father by stabbing him with a knife multiple times in the abdomen and neck.

Tucker then attacked his girlfriend and her daughter. Fortunately, the two would survive the attack.

