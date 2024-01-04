Southaven man pleads guilty in 2021 murder of his father
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - A Southaven man pleaded guilty to the murder of his father in September 2021.
Keith Tucker, 46, was sentenced to 45 years for stabbing his father to death.
Officials say Tucker, in an alcohol-induced rage, killed his father by stabbing him with a knife multiple times in the abdomen and neck.
Tucker then attacked his girlfriend and her daughter. Fortunately, the two would survive the attack.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.