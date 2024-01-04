Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

ROH near capacity amid seasonal illnesses

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Regional One Hospital staff confirmed to Action News 5 that they are seeing a ‘capacity problem’ amid cold and flu season, while other Mid-South healthcare systems are stretched thin.

The Shelby County Health Department has reported an increase in flu-like illnesses this winter, with hundreds of health department visits recorded in one week.

Healthcare systems across the Mid-South said they are also feeling this impact.

Staff with ROH said they are seeing a “capacity problem.”

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital officials shared the same sentiment but said they are planning accordingly.

Hospital staff at Baptist Memorial Hospital also said this is not atypical for them.

Health officials across Shelby County all encourage mask-wearing and avoid being around others if sick.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the...
Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City
No threat found at Bartlett business after evacuation
Akira Jones
SCSO corrections deputy accused of misconduct involving inmate
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Tyrone Scott
Tunica Co. Sheriff’s Office captures man who threatened shooting

Latest News

Mellenium Food Mart
MPD investigates shooting at gas station in South Memphis
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: brighter Thursday; unsettled pattern looms ahead
1/4 First Alert Forecast: brighter Thursday; rain returns Friday
Freedom Preparatory Academy
Bullet strikes elementary school; no one injured