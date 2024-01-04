ROH near capacity amid seasonal illnesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Regional One Hospital staff confirmed to Action News 5 that they are seeing a ‘capacity problem’ amid cold and flu season, while other Mid-South healthcare systems are stretched thin.

The Shelby County Health Department has reported an increase in flu-like illnesses this winter, with hundreds of health department visits recorded in one week.

Healthcare systems across the Mid-South said they are also feeling this impact.

Staff with ROH said they are seeing a “capacity problem.”

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital officials shared the same sentiment but said they are planning accordingly.

As the Mid-South’s only comprehensive children’s hospital, we are always available for children who need us. We have plans and are prepared for situations where we have large numbers of patients. We closely monitor that local data and our facility is designed in a way that we can flex space to accommodate children who need us. We are proceeding as normal.

Hospital staff at Baptist Memorial Hospital also said this is not atypical for them.

All of our hospitals are busy or have been experiencing consistent volume for the past few months, which is not unusual for this time of year because of the increase in respiratory infections, such as COVID-19, RSV and the flu. We anticipated an increase in volume after the holidays and prepared to respond to such increases. As always, hospital capacity is fluid and changes as patients are admitted and discharged throughout the day. So the number of available beds now may change by the time they’re reported. Having multiple Baptist Memorial hospitals available in the metro-Memphis area also makes it possible for us to share patient loads, resources and staff. We also use technology and telemedicine resources to help us accommodate changing needs within the hospital and with staffing.

Health officials across Shelby County all encourage mask-wearing and avoid being around others if sick.

