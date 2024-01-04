Advertise with Us
Raptors hold on to defeat Grizzlies 116-111

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is defended by Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is defended by Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Clay Bailey
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored 26 points, Pascal Siakam added 24 and the Toronto Raptors weathered a late Memphis rally to defeat the Grizzlies 116-111 on Wednesday night.

Quickley, who came to Toronto in a late-December trade that sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks, was 8 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. Scottie Barnes finished with 20 for Toronto.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 24 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter. Desmond Bane added 22 for Memphis and Ziaire Williams scored 18 points.

Toronto led 102-84 with nine minutes left, but Memphis crafted a 16-4 run that brought the team back into the game. The Grizzlies got withing five points on several occasions but Toronto never relinquished the lead and won its second straight.

Both teams were coming off wins — Toronto defeating Cleveland on Monday; Memphis earning a win over San Antonio on Tuesday. But both teams were below the playoff threshold in their respective conferences.

Shot accuracy abandoned Memphis in the second quarter allowing the Raptors to run off 11 straight points leading to a 62-48 advantage at the break. Another small push to start the second half took Toronto’s lead to 20.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Continue a six-game road trip Friday in Sacramento. Grizzlies: Start a three-game road trip in Los Angeles against the Lakers on Friday.

