Quinshon Judkins reportedly entering transfer portal

The sophomore rushed for more than 2,700 yards and and 31 touchdowns in two seasons at Ole Miss
Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins runs upfield for a first down against Mississippi...
Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins runs upfield for a first down against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Quinshon Judkins reportedly plans to enter the transfer portal, according to multiple outlets.

Judkins, a sophomore running back from Pike Road, AL, rushed for 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns in two seasons at Ole Miss, including setting the school single-season rushing record his freshman year with 1,567 yards.

Judkins will enter the portal with two years of eligibility left.

The Rebels will be on the search for a new weapon to be alongside quarterback Jaxson Dart in the backfield. Many other offensive weapons, including Tre Harris, Dayton Wade, and Caden Prieskorn have announced they are returning to Oxford next year.

