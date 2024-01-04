Pedestrian struck, killed in Parkway Village crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead after she was struck by a car Wednesday evening in the Parkway Village area.

Officers were called to the scene in the 4200 block of Mount Hood Street at 6:45 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the driver responsible remained on the scene. No charges have been filed.

Officers have the road closed off on Winchester Road between Durrand Drive and Cherry Road.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

