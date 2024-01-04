No threat found at Bartlett business after evacuation

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett business was evacuated after a threat was made Wednesday afternoon.

Bartlett police were called to Brother Industries at 7777 Brother Boulevard at 3:30 p.m.

As a precaution, the building was evacuated and the Bartlett Police Department along with K9 units conducted a search.

Officers cleared the facility at 5 p.m. and no threat was found.

No injuries were reported.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.