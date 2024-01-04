Advertise with Us
MSCS working toward special goals as second semester starts

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the first day back to school for thousands of students at Memphis Shelby County schools.

Alarm clocks are going off early Thursday as students get ready for a new semester.

For many High School students, it’s a critical time of the school year with graduation just a few months away.

Data from the Department of Education shows graduation rates rose from 80-point-1% to 81.5% year over year.

In addition to ACT workshops, the homework hotline’s one key initiative is Project Graduation.

This allows students to earn course recovery or elective credits in the evenings after their traditional school day ends.

MSCS also said the district expanded its tutoring program and clerical support to high schools to better monitor student progress toward graduation.

It’s also allocated funding to hire a graduation coach for every high school.

Back in November, the district said 21 of its schools increased their graduation rate by at least one percent over the past two school years (2021-2022 to 2022-2023).

“We can confidently say that we’re not just shaping minds but also creating paths for students to ‘see the future’ filled with opportunities,” said Dr. Angela Whitelaw Deputy Superintendent in a statement.

District leaders did also touch on the letter grades many of their schools received just last month.

