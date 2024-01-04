MPD investigates shooting at gas station in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a shooting in South Memphis.

Officers say they responded to a call at a gas station on South Parkway near College Street just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

When our crews arrived the entire gas station was taped off.

No word on any injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

