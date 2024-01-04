Advertise with Us
Mountain Dew Baja Blast to be sold in stores all year as flavor celebrates 20th ‘Bajaversary’

Mountain Dew Baja Blast is expected to be available in stores all of 2024.
Mountain Dew Baja Blast is expected to be available in stores all of 2024.(Mike Mozart | Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Baja Blast fans will have a much easier time finding their favorite flavor of Mountain Dew outside of Taco Bell this year.

According to a release from PepsiCo, the company that owns Pepsi, Mountain Dew and a number of other snack and soda brands, the popular soda flavor will be found in bottles and cans in most major retailers all of 2024.

The proliferation of the soda comes as PepsiCo celebrates its 20th “Bajaversary” this year.

“MTN DEW BAJA BLAST has cemented its place as a fan-favorites flavor in pop culture and as a staple in countless Taco Bell orders, so we knew we had to celebrate its 20th anniversary in a big way,” Vice President of Marketing at MTN DEW JP Bittencourt said.

Additionally, the company said promotional items are coming this year as well. From Baja Blast-themed gear, accessories and electronics, to Taco Bell deals, those who “Do the Dew” can collect coins anytime they buy a Baja Blast or Baja Blast Zero Sugar in store and at participating Taco Bell locations.

The coins can be redeemed at the official Baja Blast website.

Baja Blast will be available in stores starting January of this year.

