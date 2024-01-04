Memphis is getting crimefighting wrong, state lawmaker says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The death of three-year-old Brayden Smith, the Memphis child who police said was hit by random gunfire on New Year’s Eve, brings the city’s 2023 homicide count to 398.

Not only is this a record for Memphis, surpassing the previous record of 346 homicides set in 2021, it is the highest homicide rate per capita for any large city in the U.S. at a time when homicides nationwide are declining.

Memphis also set the record for the highest number of children killed by gunfire in 2023, leading one state lawmaker to say the Bluff City and its leaders need to re-evaluate how crime-fighting is being handled.

“Being smart on crime is knowing who to lock up and who not to lock up,” State Rep. Antonio Parkinson told Action News 5 on the same day Brayden Smith passed away, and just hours after a stray bullet went through a classroom window at Freedom Prep Academy, forcing students to duck for cover on what was their first day back from Christmas break.

“Are we smart on crime in Shelby County?” Action News 5 asked Rep. Parkinson.

“No, we’re not,” he replied.

Rep. Parkinson said his heart breaks for every family who lost a loved one to violence in 2023.

Three-year-old Brayden Smith tragically passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 3, after he was struck by a stray bullet in Northeast Memphis from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. Police say the child was inside an apartment with family when a bullet came inside through the window. (GoFundMe)

Memphis, with a population of 628,000, experienced a record 398 homicides. By comparison, Detroit has a population of 632,000 and experienced 252 homicides, the lowest number in that city since 1966.

Baltimore has a population of 576,000 and recorded 262 homicides. Washington D.C. logged 274 homicides impacting a population of 712,000.

Even New York City, which has a population of more than 8 million people, had fewer homicides than Memphis, with 386, an 11% decrease from the previous year in the Big Apple.

“We’ve got two types of crime,” said Rep. Parkinson, “crimes that make us mad and that irritate us a little bit, and crimes that make us scared. Those crimes that make us scared, we should be finding a way to put them away.”

Parkinson said he plans to introduce legislation to make it a felony for an adult to provide a gun to a juvenile, and to make it a felony for any adult who entices a juvenile to commit a crime with that gun, noting Memphis’ problem with stolen cars and auto break-ins, most being committed by teenagers.

On the local level, the Shelby County Commission Wednesday gave a unanimous green light to Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon, approving $2.3 million dollars to hire 21 new Youth Development Specialists to work directly with at-risk children and their families.

Judge Sugarmon also said the money will be used to offer more programs with partner agencies and non-profits, expand residential treatment facilities, provide parental training, and re-introduce community policing, something Sugarmon said he’s already discussed with new Memphis Mayor Paul Young.

“We want to take these resources into the community,” Sugarmon told the commission, “working with these families to keep these kids who are one, two, three and four years old from coming into our delinquencies when they become teenagers.”

With Memphis leading the nation in homicides, experiencing a crime epidemic with its young people, Rep. Parkinson said those in leadership roles need to act now.

“I think everything is on the table at this point,” said Parkinson, “Honestly, I think everything needs a review, seriously, because whatever we’re doing, we’re not doing it right.”

Rep. Parkinson said members of the Shelby County Delegation plan to ask the state legislature to remove Shelby County from the permitless carry law, which he said has turned Memphis into the Wild Wild West.

State lawmakers reconvene for the new session next Tuesday, January 9 in Nashville.

