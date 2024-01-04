Man killed in gas station shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a shooting in South Memphis.

Officers say they responded to a call at a gas station on South Parkway near College Street just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

If you have information about this crime call 528-CASH.

