Man indicted, charged in Bolivar double murder while in jail for unrelated charges

(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOLIVAR, Tenn. (WMC) - Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) have obtained indictments, charging a Grand Junction, Tennessee, man in connection to a July double murder in Bolivar, Tennessee.

At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI agents began investigating the July 4 shooting in the 500 block of Johnson Street, which claimed the lives of Xavier Alexander Jones and Calvionte Kieshawn McNeal, both of whom were 28 years old.

During the investigation, agents, working alongside the Memphis Police Department, the Bolivar Police Department, the United States Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, developed information leading to 22-year-old Courderrious K-Von Wright as the individual responsible for shooting and killing Jones and McNeal.

On Tuesday, the Hardeman County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Wright with two counts of first-degree murder.

Wednesday, agents presented Wright with the indictments at the Hardeman County Jail where he was already being held on unrelated charges.

