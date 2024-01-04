First Alert Forecast: brighter Thursday; unsettled pattern looms ahead

THURSDAY: A few freezing fog patches could IMPACT your morning commute. Exercise some caution, mainly on bridges and overpasses – especially in outlying, rural areas. Generally, sunshine wins the day – with highs in the middle to, a few, upper 40s after a cold start in the 20s and 30s. Clouds will begin to sneak back in overnight with lows falling back into the 20s and 30s early Friday.

FRIDAY: While we may start the day dry, we don’t look end the day in the same vein. Expect rain opportunities to advance into the Mid-South through Friday afternoon and evening. Before that, expect highs to manage the middle 40s. Farther west – just outside the coverage area, snow may fly across north-central Arkansas into southern Missouri – it wouldn’t be off base to see a few sleet pellets or snowflakes mixing in northeast Arkansas with the primary rain. Rain gradually begins to trail off after midnight as lows fall back into the 30s to near 40.

EXTENDED PERIOD: ALERTING YOU to an active storm track as several storm systems will make their presence known through the course of the next 10 days. Clouds will hang tough through Saturday ahead of a weak clipper sneaking late Saturday into early Sunday before we clear out Sunday. Another system looks to be hot its heels, yielding, not just rain but also wind into early next week. On the backside of that system, yet again, another chance for parts of the Mid-South to brush with wintry weather.

