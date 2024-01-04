Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert Forecast: brighter Thursday; unsettled pattern looms ahead

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: A few freezing fog patches could IMPACT your morning commute. Exercise some caution, mainly on bridges and overpasses – especially in outlying, rural areas. Generally, sunshine wins the day – with highs in the middle to, a few, upper 40s after a cold start in the 20s and 30s. Clouds will begin to sneak back in overnight with lows falling back into the 20s and 30s early Friday.

FRIDAY: While we may start the day dry, we don’t look end the day in the same vein. Expect rain opportunities to advance into the Mid-South through Friday afternoon and evening. Before that, expect highs to manage the middle 40s. Farther west – just outside the coverage area, snow may fly across north-central Arkansas into southern Missouri – it wouldn’t be off base to see a few sleet pellets or snowflakes mixing in northeast Arkansas with the primary rain. Rain gradually begins to trail off after midnight as lows fall back into the 30s to near 40.

EXTENDED PERIOD: ALERTING YOU to an active storm track as several storm systems will make their presence known through the course of the next 10 days. Clouds will hang tough through Saturday ahead of a weak clipper sneaking late Saturday into early Sunday before we clear out Sunday. Another system looks to be hot its heels, yielding, not just rain but also wind into early next week. On the backside of that system, yet again, another chance for parts of the Mid-South to brush with wintry weather.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Related Content

1/4 First Alert Forecast: brighter Thursday; rain returns Friday

Most Read

Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the...
Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City
No threat found at Bartlett business after evacuation
Akira Jones
SCSO corrections deputy accused of misconduct involving inmate
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Tyrone Scott
Tunica Co. Sheriff’s Office captures man who threatened shooting

Latest News

1/4 First Alert Forecast: brighter Thursday; rain returns Friday
Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a little sunshine ahead of an active pattern to come
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening First Alert Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-January 3, 2024
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Continued cold with a couple of big rain chances over the next 7 days