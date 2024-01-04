FIRST ALERT: The first round of rain moves in Friday!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clearing will continue through sunset with temperatures in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Clear early, then increasing clouds after midnight. Lows around 30. Winds east at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain developing by midday into the afternoon and evening along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Rain will continue Friday night and taper off by sunrise Saturday with lows around 40.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain likely by afternoon and high temperatures in the mid 50s. Rain will continue Monday night and end Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling during the day into the mid 40s. Wednesday looks cold and dry with highs in the 40s. Another rain chance arrives late next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

