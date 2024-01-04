Dyersburg police chief announces resignation, accepts new position with Department of Safety & Homeland Security

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thursday, Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell announced he has accepted a new position as a special agent with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and will be resigning as head of the Dyersburg Police Department.

“This decision has not been an easy one for me, and it comes only after much prayer and many long conversations with my wife, Lori,” said Isbell. “The Dyersburg Police Department has been my home for 31 years. I have had the honor to serve as your chief for 9 ½ years, and it has been some of the most rewarding years in my 35-year career in local law enforcement. It has been rewarding because of the people that make up the DPD.”

Chief Isbell was first hired by the department in 1992 and appointed police chief by Mayor John Holden in 2014.

“During this time, we have faced many challenges together, and through it all, we have maintained our commitment to provide professional public safety to our community,” Isbell said. “I will continue to work closely with Mayor Holden to ensure a smooth transition.”

Isbell expected to begin his new position with the Department of Safety and Homeland Security in early February.

The city is still in the process of selecting a new police chief.

“The installation of license plate readers, sky cops, community-oriented policing programs, and other measures that have been put into place during Isbell’s tenure as chief, are all great assets that have helped our city become a safer place for residents to live and work,” said Mayor Holden. “I wish him the best in his new position and know he will be successful in his new role. We have started the process of selecting a new police chief and have enlisted the assistance of the State of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) as we go through the selection process.”

