Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Car crash turned fire leaves 1 dead in East Memphis

Car crash turned fire leaves 1 dead in East Memphis
Car crash turned fire leaves 1 dead in East Memphis(WMC Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a car fire that left one person dead in East Memphis.

Memphis police responded to a one vehicle crash on Quail Hollow Road around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers found the vehicle on fire and an unknown person dead inside the car.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the...
Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City
Akira Jones
SCSO corrections deputy accused of misconduct involving inmate
No threat found at Bartlett business after evacuation
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Three-year-old Brayden Smith tragically passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 3, after he was struck...
3-year-old dies after being shot by stray bullet on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Memphis Mayor-elect Paul Young, former president of the Downtown Memphis Commission
WATCH: Paul Young gives first press conference as mayor
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: brighter Thursday; unsettled pattern looms ahead
MSCS
MSCS working toward special goals as second semester starts
ROH near capacity amid seasonal illnesses