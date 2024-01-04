Car crash turned fire leaves 1 dead in East Memphis
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a car fire that left one person dead in East Memphis.
Memphis police responded to a one vehicle crash on Quail Hollow Road around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
Officers found the vehicle on fire and an unknown person dead inside the car.
