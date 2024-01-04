All lanes closed on I-240 N after fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fatal two-vehicle crash on I-240 at Union Avenue has all northbound lanes closed Thursday afternoon.

Memphis police responded to the wreck at 2:11 p.m.

Officers say one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

This comes less than two hours after a serious four-vehicle crash at I-240 North and Jackson sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.