All lanes closed on I-240 N after fatal crash
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fatal two-vehicle crash on I-240 at Union Avenue has all northbound lanes closed Thursday afternoon.
Memphis police responded to the wreck at 2:11 p.m.
Officers say one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
This comes less than two hours after a serious four-vehicle crash at I-240 North and Jackson sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route.
