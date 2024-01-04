Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

All lanes closed on I-240 N after fatal crash

The scene at I-240 North and Union Avenue
The scene at I-240 North and Union Avenue(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fatal two-vehicle crash on I-240 at Union Avenue has all northbound lanes closed Thursday afternoon.

Memphis police responded to the wreck at 2:11 p.m.

Officers say one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

This comes less than two hours after a serious four-vehicle crash at I-240 North and Jackson sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the...
Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City
The scene on Winchester Road near Durrand Drive
Pedestrian struck, killed in Parkway Village crash
No threat found at Bartlett business after evacuation
Akira Jones
SCSO corrections deputy accused of misconduct involving inmate
Three-year-old Brayden Smith tragically passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 3, after he was struck...
3-year-old dies after being shot by stray bullet on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

I-240 and Jackson Ave
4 vehicles involved in crash on I-240
The scene on Winchester Road near Durrand Drive
Pedestrian struck, killed in Parkway Village crash
I-55 Mississippi River Bridge at Memphis
I-55 Bridge to close for repairs
The scene on I-40 Eastbound
Police chase ends in crash on I-40 E in West Memphis; 3 in custody