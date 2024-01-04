4 vehicles involved in crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are working to clean up a crash on I-240 Thursday.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on I-240 North at Jackson Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Traffic is impacted in the area. Please avoid if possible.

