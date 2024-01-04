Advertise with Us
2 juveniles injured after vehicles crash into active scene

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two juveniles are in the hospital following a double car crash Thursday morning.

Around midnight, Memphis police officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-240 East at Walnut Grove.

While investigating, two additional vehicles crashed into the active scene.

Four cars in total were involved in this crash.

Police say two juveniles were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers encourage Memphians to follow the move-over law.

move over law
move over law(MPD)

