Your First Alert to more clouds and cold temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Colder than average temperatures will continue to keep a grip on the Mid-South through the rest of the week along with periods of cloud cover, but a mainly dry pattern for now. A few flurries are possible Wednesday morning with better chances for precipitation late Friday and again next Monday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light East wind and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds in the morning with sunshine in the afternoon along with a light Southwest wind and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light North wind and overnight lows near 30.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be cloudy with rain developing late in the day and evening along with high temperatures again in the upper 40s and overnight lows near 40.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day along with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the mid 50s, and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and highs near 50.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

