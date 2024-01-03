Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Your First Alert to more clouds and cold temperatures

By Ron Childers
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Colder than average temperatures will continue to keep a grip on the Mid-South through the rest of the week along with periods of cloud cover, but a mainly dry pattern for now. A few flurries are possible Wednesday morning with better chances for precipitation late Friday and again next Monday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light East wind and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds in the morning with sunshine in the afternoon along with a light Southwest wind and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light North wind and overnight lows near 30.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be cloudy with rain developing late in the day and evening along with high temperatures again in the upper 40s and overnight lows near 40.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day along with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the mid 50s, and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and highs near 50.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
The scene at Southern Cove in Memphis
2 teenagers charged after multi-agency, high-speed chase ending in East Memphis
Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the...
Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City
Woman drives to fire station after being shot in Southeast Memphis
Bobbie Jene Watkins, 77
Woman found dead after missing following Christmas house fire

Latest News

Bottom Line: Why it can be complicated & costly to fix devices
Community, city leaders discuss tackling crime in Whitehaven
Jason Sharif, founder and executive director of "Respect the Haven"
Community, city leaders discuss tackling crime in Whitehaven
The scene at Cottonwood Apartments
MPD: Police chase in Bartlett ends at Parkway Village apartment complex; 1 detained