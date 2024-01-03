Advertise with Us
VIDEO: Thieves pull up to UPS truck during delivery, steal packages

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men were caught on camera ransacking a UPS truck during a delivery.

The theft happened January 2 just after 5 p.m. at a business on Appling Road.

The business owner shared footage of the theft, which shows a UPS delivery truck pull up. The driver then loads up packages to bring inside when a vehicle pulls up to the back of the truck. Two men then get out and grab a number of packages and drive off before the driver comes back out.

Police have not released a description of the suspects.

