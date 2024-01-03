Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tunica Co. Sheriff’s Office issues possible active shooter alert

Tyrone Scott
Tyrone Scott(Tunica County)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man threatening a shooting.

Tyrone Scott, 52, was involved in a domestic disturbance on Tuesday.

He is accused of cutting his girlfriend with a knife on the hand and left the scene.

Deputies say Scott contacted the Veterans Association Crisis Line and called TCSO and made threats saying that he is going to commit an active shooting somewhere.

The military veteran is driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe with a large masonic symbol on the back glass.

If you see this vehicle please call 662-363-1411 or dial 911.

Deputies say he may be armed and dangerous.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the...
Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City
The scene at Southern Cove in Memphis
2 teenagers charged after multi-agency, high-speed chase ending in East Memphis
Parker Nannie, 20
Germantown man accused of critically injuring pedestrian in Oxford hit-and-run
Bobbie Jene Watkins, 77
Woman found dead after missing following Christmas house fire

Latest News

Cleotha Henderson, Nov. 2023
Judge denies change of venue in rape case against Cleotha Henderson; trial will take place in Shelby County
Antonio Jones
Convicted felon accused of drug, gun possession
Judge decides on possible change of venue in rape case against Cleotha Henderson
MPD investigates scene at hotel in Parkway Village
Governor's Inn
MPD investigates scene at hotel in Parkway Village