Tunica Co. Sheriff’s Office issues possible active shooter alert

TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man threatening a shooting.

Tyrone Scott, 52, was involved in a domestic disturbance on Tuesday.

He is accused of cutting his girlfriend with a knife on the hand and left the scene.

Deputies say Scott contacted the Veterans Association Crisis Line and called TCSO and made threats saying that he is going to commit an active shooting somewhere.

The military veteran is driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe with a large masonic symbol on the back glass.

If you see this vehicle please call 662-363-1411 or dial 911.

Deputies say he may be armed and dangerous.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.