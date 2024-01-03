Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tunica Co. Sheriff’s Office captures man who threatened shooting

Tyrone Scott
Tyrone Scott(Tunica County)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Tunica County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was threatening a shooting.

Tyrone Scott, 52, was arrested at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Mississippi Highway 3 and Bob Crenshaw Road.

TCSO was assisted by Mississippi Highway Patrol in the apprehending of Tyrone Scott.

Scott was involved in a domestic disturbance on Tuesday. Deputies say he cut his girlfriend with a knife on the hand and left the scene.

According to deputies, Scott contacted the Veterans Association Crisis Line and called TCSO and made threats saying that he was going to commit an active shooting somewhere.

The military veteran was driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe with a large masonic symbol on the back glass.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the...
Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City
Parker Nannie, 20
Germantown man accused of critically injuring pedestrian in Oxford hit-and-run
The scene at Southern Cove in Memphis
2 teenagers charged after multi-agency, high-speed chase ending in East Memphis
Bobbie Jene Watkins, 77
Woman found dead after missing following Christmas house fire

Latest News

Hospitality Hub
Hospitality Hub of Memphis to open warming center
Thieves pull up to UPS truck during delivery, steal packages
VIDEO: Thieves pull up to UPS truck during delivery, steal packages
Thieves pull up to UPS truck during delivery, steal packages
VIDEO: Thieves pull up to UPS truck during delivery, steal packages
Cleotha Henderson, Nov. 2023
Judge denies change of venue in rape case against Cleotha Henderson; trial will take place in Shelby County