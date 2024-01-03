Suspect arrested for hitting man in head with hammer, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect was arrested for hitting a man in the head with a hammer, according to Memphis Police Department.

Julio Iglesias, 21, is charged with aggravated assault, violation of vehicle registration, violation of financial responsibility law, having no driver’s license, and criminal impersonation.

On Saturday, just before 5:00 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault at Z Market located on South Perkins Street.

A man was found and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers were told that the victim was sitting in his vehicle when a man hit him in the head with a hammer.

The suspect was dressed in all-black and drove away from the scene in a red pickup truck.

On Tuesday, at 1:30 p.m. officers noticed a red Nissan Frontier that matched the description of the vehicle used in the aggravated assault at the Z Market.

The vehicle did not have a license plate, according to police.

A traffic stop was made by officers and the driver identified himself as Julio Ortes.

During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect lied to officers and he was determined to be Julio Iglesias, according to police.

He has a bond set at $8,500.

