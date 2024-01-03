Stolen vehicle in Raleigh leads to police pursuit, ends in car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car that was stolen in Raleigh led to a police chase and ended in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon.
At 12:10 p.m. officers noticed a carjacked vehicle on Coleman Road and Raleigh Lagrange Road.
Officers attempted a traffic stop and the driver refused to stop. Police then began pursuing the vehicle.
The suspect vehicle struck a pickup truck on Old Raleigh Lagrange Road.
The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Two women in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital as well. One was in critical condition and the other was in non-critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.