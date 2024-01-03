Advertise with Us
Stolen vehicle in Raleigh leads to police pursuit, ends in car crash

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car that was stolen in Raleigh led to a police chase and ended in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon.

At 12:10 p.m. officers noticed a carjacked vehicle on Coleman Road and Raleigh Lagrange Road.

Officers attempted a traffic stop and the driver refused to stop. Police then began pursuing the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle struck a pickup truck on Old Raleigh Lagrange Road.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Two women in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital as well. One was in critical condition and the other was in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

