Starbucks now lets customers use their own cups for nearly any order

Customers at Starbucks can now use their own reusable cups when getting their morning coffee, no matter how they’re ordering.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Customers at Starbucks can now use their own reusable cups when getting their coffee, no matter how they’re ordering.

The coffee chain announced that starting on Jan. 3, customers can now use personal cups – whether they are Starbucks-branded cups or not – for nearly any order at participating locations, including in-store, drive-thru and mobile orders.

Customers opting to use their own cup for an in-store order will hand their cup to the barista. Drive-thru customers can tell the barista they’re using their own cup while ordering, and the barista will grab their cup using a contactless vessel at the pickup window.

When ordering through the app, customers can select “Personal Cup” under the “Customization” menu and continue their order as normal.

Starbucks said customers who bring reusable cups will get a $0.10 discount while Starbucks Rewards members will get 25 bonus stars.

The cups must be clean when handed to the barista and customers can only use them for a maximum of three drinks a day.

The company said in a statement that they are the first national coffeehouse to allow customers to use personal cups for drive-thru and mobile orders.

Starbucks also said this is a milestone achievement for the company, helping them meet a goal set in 2022 to make it easier for customers to use reusable cups and reduce waste sent to landfills. Starbucks has pledged to reduce its waste by 50% before 2030.

