Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Silverfield promotes Hankins to defensive coordinator

Jordon Hankins
Jordon Hankins(Memphis Athletics)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield announced the promotion of Jordon Hankins to defensive coordinator on Wednesday.

Hankins will enter the 2024 season in his fourth year at Memphis when he served as the linebackers coach and assistant special teams coordinator from 2021-23. Hankins was named the interim defensive coordinator for the 2023 AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

“We are very excited to promote Jordon to the defensive coordinator role,” Silverfield remarked. “He has done a tremendous job in the development of our linebackers and implementing and creating our defensive scheme.”

Acting as the interim defensive coordinator in the 2023 AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Hankins guided the defense to an outstanding performance, helping the Tigers defeat Iowa State, 36-26. Memphis held the Cyclones to zero rushing yards, which set a Tiger Bowl record and ranked second all-time in AutoZone Liberty Bowl history.

“I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to serve the Memphis Football program as the defensive coordinator,” Hankins said. “The continued success and growth of the players and program is my top priority.”

Hankins also saw linebacker Chandler Martin earn First-Team All-AAC honors in 2023 after he led the team in tackles (87) and tackles for loss (12) while pulling down a pair of interceptions, including one pick-six, two sacks, and two forced fumbles during the regular season. Fellow linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku was named Honorable Mention All-AAC as well.

During his stint as linebackers coach and assistant special teams coordinator from 2021-23, five players under his direction earned all-conference accolades, including first-team honors for linebacker JJ Russell in 2021.

Prior to Memphis, Hankins served as an assistant coach at UT Martin (2010-16), as well as defensive coordinator (2017-19), and the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach at Marshall (2020).

Along with Hankins’ promotion, Silverfield also announced title changes for two Memphis assistant coaches for the 2024 season. Charles Clark will be the Deputy Head Coach and defensive backs coach, while Jeff Myers will serve as the Run Game Coordinator and offensive line coach.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the...
Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City
Parker Nannie, 20
Germantown man accused of critically injuring pedestrian in Oxford hit-and-run
The scene at Southern Cove in Memphis
2 teenagers charged after multi-agency, high-speed chase ending in East Memphis
Bobbie Jene Watkins, 77
Woman found dead after missing following Christmas house fire

Latest News

College Football National Championship game to be shown in Malco Theaters
Memphis forward Malcom Dandridge (23) shoots whiel defended by Austin Peay guard Ja'Monta...
Tigers defeat Governors 81-70 for 6th consecutive win
Tigers defeat Cyclones 36-26 in 65th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Tigers defeat Cyclones 36-26 in 65th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl