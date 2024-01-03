Silverfield promotes Hankins to defensive coordinator

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield announced the promotion of Jordon Hankins to defensive coordinator on Wednesday.

Hankins will enter the 2024 season in his fourth year at Memphis when he served as the linebackers coach and assistant special teams coordinator from 2021-23. Hankins was named the interim defensive coordinator for the 2023 AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

“We are very excited to promote Jordon to the defensive coordinator role,” Silverfield remarked. “He has done a tremendous job in the development of our linebackers and implementing and creating our defensive scheme.”

Acting as the interim defensive coordinator in the 2023 AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Hankins guided the defense to an outstanding performance, helping the Tigers defeat Iowa State, 36-26. Memphis held the Cyclones to zero rushing yards, which set a Tiger Bowl record and ranked second all-time in AutoZone Liberty Bowl history.

“I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to serve the Memphis Football program as the defensive coordinator,” Hankins said. “The continued success and growth of the players and program is my top priority.”

Hankins also saw linebacker Chandler Martin earn First-Team All-AAC honors in 2023 after he led the team in tackles (87) and tackles for loss (12) while pulling down a pair of interceptions, including one pick-six, two sacks, and two forced fumbles during the regular season. Fellow linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku was named Honorable Mention All-AAC as well.

During his stint as linebackers coach and assistant special teams coordinator from 2021-23, five players under his direction earned all-conference accolades, including first-team honors for linebacker JJ Russell in 2021.

Prior to Memphis, Hankins served as an assistant coach at UT Martin (2010-16), as well as defensive coordinator (2017-19), and the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach at Marshall (2020).

Along with Hankins’ promotion, Silverfield also announced title changes for two Memphis assistant coaches for the 2024 season. Charles Clark will be the Deputy Head Coach and defensive backs coach, while Jeff Myers will serve as the Run Game Coordinator and offensive line coach.

