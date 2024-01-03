Advertise with Us
MPD: Police chase in Bartlett ends at Parkway Village apartment complex; 1 detained

The scene at Cottonwood Apartments
The scene at Cottonwood Apartments (Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A heavy police presence can be seen Tuesday evening at Cottonwood Apartments in Parkway Village.

Memphis police say that they assisted in a chase out of Bartlett that ended at the complex Tuesday evening.

The reason for the chase is unknown at this time.

Bartlett police reportedly initiated the pursuit.

MPD says one person is detained, but at least one suspect is still at large in a white Jaguar.

Bartlett Police Chief Todd Halford says he doesn’t have any information on the incident.

