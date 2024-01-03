MPD investigates scene at hotel in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a scene at a hotel in Parkway Village.

Officers were called to the Governor’s Inn on Mount Moriah Road around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The nature of the investigation is unknown at this time.

Governor’s Inn has been a problem spot lately and was declared a public nuisance in 2019 from complaints including prostitution, rape, and drugs.

Memphis Data Safety Hub Search shows dozens of calls within the past year to this location, which includes drugs, but mostly assaults.

