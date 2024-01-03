Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD investigates scene at hotel in Parkway Village

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a scene at a hotel in Parkway Village.

Officers were called to the Governor’s Inn on Mount Moriah Road around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The nature of the investigation is unknown at this time.

Governor’s Inn has been a problem spot lately and was declared a public nuisance in 2019 from complaints including prostitution, rape, and drugs.

Memphis Data Safety Hub Search shows dozens of calls within the past year to this location, which includes drugs, but mostly assaults.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the...
Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City
The scene at Southern Cove in Memphis
2 teenagers charged after multi-agency, high-speed chase ending in East Memphis
Parker Nannie, 20
Germantown man accused of critically injuring pedestrian in Oxford hit-and-run
Bobbie Jene Watkins, 77
Woman found dead after missing following Christmas house fire

Latest News

Cleotha Henderson, Nov. 2023
Judge decides on possible change of venue in rape case against Cleotha Henderson
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: cloudy, cool, stray shower Wednesday; active period continues
1/3 First Alert Forecast: cloudy, chilly, stray shower Wednesday; active period continues
The scene on Edgewater Cove
MPD continues to search for gunman who shot 3-year-old on New Year’s Eve