MPD continues to search for gunman who shot 3-year-old on New Year’s Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Little three-year-old Brayden was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital Sunday night after he was hit by a bullet that came through the window of an apartment on Edgewater Cove near Bartlett.

Police say preliminary information points to a random bullet that hit the child.

Memphis police also say that on New Year’s Eve, between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, there were more than 327 gunshots recorded by MPD’s gunfire detection software.

MPD also says dispatchers received 195 calls of shots fired.

The investigation into who shot Brayden is still ongoing, meanwhile, community members are looking to show support for the family and hope the person who pulled the trigger comes forward.

“You’re at home, you’re thinking you’re in a place of safety, and a bullet came from nowhere. It really bothered me. It could’ve been my son, my grandson, your son,” said Larry Hunter with the Touched by an Angel organization. “We have to come together and say enough is enough.”

Hunter’s organization also gave out meals to residents at the apartment complex where the toddler was shot Tuesday.

