MLGW working to repair water main break in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is working to repair a water main break at the intersection of South Greer Street and Central Avenue.

MLGW says the break happened late Tuesday afternoon.

A gas leak was later detected, but gas crews have since isolated the leak.

MLGW says there is no threat to the public, but the overall repair time “could be lengthy.”

There is no ETA for completion.

When asked for an update on the water main break that took place along Poplar Avenue in early December, MLGW says the repair is still ongoing and there’s no estimate on when the road will completely reopen.

