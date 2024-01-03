Advertise with Us
Lockdown lifted after bomb threat shut down Mississippi State Capitol

Mississippi State Capitol
Mississippi State Capitol(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Capitol has reopened after a lockdown Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat, according to Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin.

DPS had successfully cleared the building after a thorough search with no explosives or suspicous equipment found, Martin said.

“There is no further threat to the Capitol or surrounding buildings,” Martin added.

No other details were released about what happened but all business at the Capitol had to be put on hold while authorities investigated.

Both Georgia and Kentucky’s Capitol buildings also had to be evacuated early Wednesday due to bomb threats, however, there are no reports of the incidents being related.

