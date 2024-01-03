MFD puts out fire on Sharpe Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department put out a fire on Wednesday.

The fire started at a house on Sharpe Avenue near Mary Drive.

MFD says the house, a shed, and several vehicles were on fire.

The fire is now under control and the primary search has been cleared, according to MFD.

People are asked to avoid the area as it remains an active scene.

