Memphis family loses home to blaze despite fire station being located across the street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Late Monday night, hours into the New Year, neighbors watched one Memphis family lose the roof over their heads when their Egypt Central Road home went up in flames.

“We were outside on the back deck, and we started to smell smoke,” said Philip McLendon. “We started to hear some sirens and started to see first responders lights out there.”

Hours later, neighbor McLendon said the fire was still raging even though Shelby County Fire Station No. 60 is just across the street.

”After 10 o’clock and then 11 and then midnight, hours upon hours, they were still there and we weren’t sure what was going on, but definitely knew something was on fire,” said McLendon.

McLendon said hours went by and the house continued to burn.

According to the Shelby County 911 map, the house sits inside Memphis city limits.

(Encircled) Home that was lost to a fire just yards away from Shelby County Fire Station No. 560 at 5380 Egypt Central Road. (Memphis jurisdiction blue, Shelby County jurisdiction yellow). (Shelby County 911)

According to Brent Perkins with the Shelby County Fire Department, county firefighters started to prepare to fight the fire but stopped.

It is not clear why.

Perkins said the department is on a fact-gathering mission about what happened.

”As somebody in the neighborhood, it gives us a peace of mind knowing how close we are, if something were to happen where we needed them, and to know that one of our neighbors wasn’t able to get the services that are literally directly across the street from you, that’s concerning, and it’s terrifying actually,” said McLendon.

Shelby County Fire Station No. 60

According to Memphis fire officials, city firefighters responded to the unoccupied home just after 11 o’clock that night.

No one was hurt in the blaze, but the damage is estimated at more than $600,000.

Action News 5 requested in writing mutual aid and automatic aid policies from both city and county fire officials.

We’re waiting to hear back.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.